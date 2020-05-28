Extra Crunch Live: Join Box CEO Aaron Levie for a live Q&A today at 3pm EDT/12pm PDT

Aaron Levie is a luminary of the SAAS world; the chief executive of Box, a company that helped revolutionize the collaborative office environment; and the leader of a team that had worked remotely before COVID-19 made it a necessity rather than a luxury.

He’s also going to be joining us later today on Extra Crunch Live, our virtual speaker series for Extra Crunch members.

Levie’s going to get a flurry of questions from me and the inestimable, incalculably knowledgeable maestro of all things enterprise, Ron Miller, on topics ranging from how software as a service companies are responding to the pandemic to how to build a remote office culture.

Business leaders like Levie are living through their second black swan event that’s reshaping the global economy.

Levie started his company 15 years ago while still an undergrad in the proverbial dorm room and has matured from those early days into a public company executive, guiding his employees, customers and investors through the current crisis.

We’ll be discussing how (or whether) responses to the financial crisis of the last decade hold any lessons for the current economic climate.

The discussion starts at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. GMT. You can find the full details below.

See you soon!