Equity Morning: Remote work startup fundings galore, plus a major court decision

Good morning and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a brief jumpstart for your week.
This is a messed-up edition, because we are both hosting Equity Monday on Tuesday (because that makes sense) and our normal host Alex Wilhelm is on vacation, leaving (editor’s note: poor and massively underpaid) managing editor Danny Crichton to wake up early on the first day of the workweek to talk to himself in front of a microphone.
Here’s what we (okay I) talked about this morning:
- We talked about remote work and an article I wrote called “Work From Home is dead, long live Work From Anywhere”
- Remote worker payroll startup Deel’s A16Z funding round
- Facebook’s cost-of-living adjustment controversy and remote workforce initiatives
- An article I wrote on digital nomads a few years back called Digital nomads are hiring and firing their governments
- Run The World’s second fundraise in two months, this time from Founders Fund
- The big court decision for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou tomorrow, who has been under house arrest in British Columbia since December 2018.
- The UK’s reversal of a decision to include Huawei in its 5G network plans, also referencing Scott Bade’s piece on Huawei and the West.
- And finally, getting ready to chat with Verizon CEO (and TechCrunch’s ultimate head honcho) Hans Vestberg later today at 2pm EDT / 11am PDT since we can’t get enough about telecommunications.
Equity will be back Friday morning with more. Welcome to the week!
