Use dynamic CTAs to close more B2B leads

We’ve aggregated many of the world’s best growth marketers into one community. Twice a month, we ask them to share their most effective growth tactics, and we compile them into this Growth Report.

This is how you stay up-to-date on growth marketing tactics — with advice that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Our community consists of startup founders and heads of growth. You can participate by joining Demand Curve’s marketing training program or its Slack group.

Without further ado, onto our community’s advice.

Use an omnichannel approach for more remote sales

Insights from Paige Harris of Smile.io.

High-margin consumer goods justify a personalized sales funnel. That’s why companies like offline cosmetics retailers employ a small army of sales reps to make calls and do home demos.

In today’s COVID-19 world, retailers are having to move this process from in-person to online. It’s easier said than done.

Here’s one process that some offline retailers (with high-margin products) are finding works: