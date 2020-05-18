Equity Monday: Food delivery economics, and global layoffs

Good morning and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a brief jumpstart for your week.
A few housekeeping notes. First, the main, long-from Equity episodes still drop every Friday, so if you are behind, check your podcast feed. Also, we’re running a listener survey which you can find here, in the last ep’s shownotes. And finally, I am off next week, so Danny Crichton will take over Equity Monday for us. I’ll be right back.
All that behind us, here’s what we talked about this morning:
- This essay from The Margins that was the best thing anyone talked about on Twitter this weekend
- SoftBank slides are out, and they are quite a lot
- Jack Ma quit SoftBank’s board
- Looking ahead, Nvidia and HPE report earnings, Build is happening, and we’re anticipating another week of COVID-19 news.
- Hello Customer raised €6 million according to Tech.EU, while Pennylane raised €4 million, also according to the Europe-focused technology publication.
- And this morning I was taken in by the news that Swiggy is cutting around one-seventh of its staff. News that the Indian food delivery was reducing headcount came Zomato, a local rival, was also cutting staff. Not a great trend. The Indian startup market has become important and large, making these layoffs all the more worrisome.
Equity will be back Friday morning with more. Welcome to the week!
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 AM PT and Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.