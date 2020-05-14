Give the gift of Extra Crunch membership

Starting today, TechCrunch readers can send an Extra Crunch annual membership as a gift to a friend, family member or co-worker. For a limited time we’re offering the gift at a discounted rate of $99/year (plus tax).

The gifting feature can be found here.

Extra Crunch membership is designed for startup teams, entrepreneurs, investors and business school students, and it includes more than 100 exclusive articles per month:

Find out where startup investors plan to write their next checks in our weekly surveys

Build your company better with how-tos and interviews from experts on fundraising, growth, monetization and other key work topics

Learn about the best startups today through our IPO analysis, late-stage deep dives and other exclusive reporting delivered daily

Extra Crunch membership can save you time time with an exclusive newsletter, no banner ads, Rapid Read mode and our List Builder tool. Annual and two-year members can also save money with discounts on events and access to Partner Perks. Our Partner Perks provide discounted access to services from companies like AWS, Brex, DocSend, Crunchbase, Typeform and more.

Gifting is currently supported in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and select countries in Europe. Purchases can be made through Visa, Mastercard and PayPal in all supported countries, but Amex support is limited to the U.S. and Canada.

If there are other features you’d like to see us add to Extra Crunch, please let us know by leaving a comment on this post or emailing me directly at travis@techcrunch.com.

