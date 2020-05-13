Meet the 13 startups graduating out of Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

While the world feels paused, in some respects, new startups are still cropping up like usual. Today, 13 companies are graduating from the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, based in NY, with $100,000 each in funding from the accelerator.

This is ERA’s 14th class, with the accelerator having launched more than 200 companies since its inception, which have collectively raised more than $500 million.

Let’s meet the companies:

Artists on Go is a marketplace platform that connects individual hairstylists with salon owners. Stylists can rent salon space from owners for $20/hour and keep the revenue they earn from their clients, rather than splitting it with a salon employer. Salon owners, meanwhile, earn revenue on their empty space when they don’t have clients of their own.

Coinapoly is an asset management platform that helps customers go from renters to real estate owners, by letting them buy a part of their home over time while offering better risk-adjusted returns to real estate investors. The company charges fees on managed homes.

FieldClix is a SaaS platform for remote construction projects, specifically tailored toward wireless, solar and broadband construction projects. With carriers pushing toward a 5G roll out, FieldClix allows workers to collaborate on project planning, field resource management, cost tracking, etc. The company has 30 companies on the platform right now, charging a recurring monthly, tiered subscription fee per licensed seat.

Hailify is a B2B platform that looks to utilize on-demand driver fleets during their downtime in between rides. Where drivers are waiting around for their next ride, Hailify offers them a last-mile delivery gig to keep earning even without a rider. Hailify charges the on-demand driver company, and pays out drivers for each delivery made, taking a percentage of each delivery that goes through the platform.

Hazel is tackling the female incontinence space with a re-engineered adult diaper, focusing on fit, function and aesthetics. The D2C business uses new materials and techniques to deliver a disposable product that looks and feels like real underwear. Hazel launches later this fall.

Mouth Off is a dissolvable gum that is meant to eliminate bad breath, not by simply masking the odor but by attacking the molecules in the mouth that produce bad breath. Mouth Off is plant-based and has no sugar or artificial ingredients. The company, which is launching later this fall, offers both a D2C subscription and retail options for purchase.

Nayya is an enterprise business that helps employers find the right health insurance coverage plan for their employees, using data to increase transparency and provide cost-saving insights and information around the doctor network nearby. The Nayya companion product lets employees enroll and helps them throughout the year as they navigate coverage, doctors, and supplemental coverage options. Nayya also offers payroll integration.

As parental leave grows as an important feature for employees and employers alike, Parento offers an insurance-based paid parental leave platform for employers. The company offers predictable pricing allowing for employees to take up to 16 weeks off, alongside offerings for new parent coaching and transition support. The company uses a B2B model, with pricing varying based on employee salary and the existing paid parental leave policy.

RillaVoice gives companies in real-world environments, like grocery stores, fast food chains, hospitals and brick and mortar stores the chance to record and analyze their face-to-face conversations with customers. Using lapel mics and machine-learning technology, Rilla analyzes these conversations to better understand customer experience, conversion, etc. in a way that’s secure, compliant and anonymous. Rilla charges a monthly fee per seat, which ranges from $50/month to $350/month.

Salusion is a SaaS company focused on maximizing HSA tax savings for consumers and their employers. By revamping the health savings account process, Salusion lets users ‘HSA as they go’, and charges employers a fee per employee per month to administer the HSA accounts.

Spotter is a software targeted at the long-haul trucking industry, helping these companies select the best load for an individual truck and driver based on input criteria like rate, schedule and fuel costs. The platform also provides drivers with pickup and drop-off instructions. Spotter charges fleets a subscription fee per truck.

Top is a multi-channel engagement platform for brands, giving them the chance to collect privacy-compliant data without the use of cookies. Top helps brands create interactive content, such as live voting, games and competitions to collect this data and build customer profiles, which includes data such as shopping preferences and purchase intent. Top charges clients monthly for use of their data and engagement platform.

Undock is a SaaS business focused on scheduling and coordinating meetings. The predictive machine-learning model looks for the perfect meeting time for participants by comparing availability, preferences and behavior. The Undock platform also offers collaborative agenda and note-taking functionality that lays on top of any conferencing platform. Undock operates a freemium model.