Extra Crunch Live: Join Kirsten Green today for a live chat at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST/6 p.m. GMT

When the world is in an unprecedented state, it’s fair — and appropriate — to challenge the status quo.

Today at 11 a.m. PST, Jordan Crook and Natasha Mascarenhas are hosting a Extra Crunch Live chat with Kirsten Green, founder of Forerunner Ventures. This is our latest chat in our series of discussions with investors like Mark Cuban, Aileen Lee and Ted Wang, Charles Hudson and Mitch and Freada Kapor.

Green has invested in a number of high-profile D2C companies like Glossier and Birchbox and had several large exits, like Dollar Shave Club selling to Unilever for $1 billion in 2016. We’ll talk about what attracted her to those companies in the first place and how that process may have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Beyond that, we’ll cover advice she’s giving to portfolio startups, what is keeping her up at night, and of course, what is keeping her hopeful.

