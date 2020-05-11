Equity Monday: Kingsoft Cloud, Shiprocket, and who wants to make a contrarian investment?

Good morning friends, and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a short-form audio hit to kickstart your week.

Another weekend at home, another week’s starting from the same spot. How are you holding up? Do you miss your commute yet? Just want to get some breakfast from a kitchen other than your own? I feel you.

But it is Monday all the same and that means it’s time for Equity, so let’s get to it. You can hit play above and following along with notes:

Kingsoft Cloud’s IPO went well. Very well, in fact. Far better than expected if we’re being honest. The company was recently gross-margin negative and is now public? In this economy?

Vroom has filed privately to go public, which is pretty wild given that the capital markets are theoretically closed.

Earnings this week are pretty light but keep an eye out for Cisco, JD.com, Sony and Tencent.

Over the weekend, bitcoin crashed around 10 or 12 percent, depending on how you do the math. Right before the halvening. Surprised? I was.

Shiprocket raised $13 million and Ermetic raised $10 million in two neat early-stage rounds worth your time.

And finally, a call to arms. TechCrunch was once a dude in his backyard writing blogs and generally being mad online. It was great! Since then, blogs have grown up, sold out, been re-sold, and generally become part of the landscape if you are being generous (or part of the furniture if you aren’t). Surely there’s room for new, kickass media companies. Who is building one? They would be a real contrarian.