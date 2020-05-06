Extra Crunch Live: Join Roelof Botha for a Q&A today at 2pm ET/11am PT

Sequoia’s Roelof Botha, who runs the firm’s US business, has a portfolio that’s rather impressive.

It includes 23andMe, MongoDB, Eventbrite, Evernote, Bird, Square, Tumblr, Unity, YouTube, and Xoom to name just a few. And his perspective on the startup ecosystem as a whole is unique in that Sequoia invests in companies at the very early stage and then follows on with later stage investments as they grow, taking part in the full life cycle of a business.

We're thrilled to have Botha join an absolutely stacked agenda of speakers — including upcoming investors Hunter Walk and Kirsten Green, as well as past speakers Mark Cuban, Aileen Lee and Ted Wang, Charles Hudson and Mitch and Freada Kapor

Even for a VC as seasoned and accomplished as Botha, the coronavirus pandemic represents a true Black Swan scenario for the tech ecosystem and the economy at large. And the firm felt it coming.

Sequoia published a memo on March 5 warning of a drop in business activity, supply chain disruptions and a significant softening of private financings. One important line in the memo: “nobody ever regrets making fast and decisive adjustments to changing circumstances.”

But what should those adjustments be? How should business leaders go about adapting their strategies and plowing through? What metrics should those leaders focus on both internally and in the process of fundraising?

We’re going to chat with Botha about all that and much more, including his predictions on economic recovery, the sectors he’s particularly bullish on right now, how he’s evaluating companies during this time, and what Silicon Valley may look like in a post-COVID world. (Full Zoom details below.)

