The Obamas and Lady Gaga will give commencement speeches at YouTube’s virtual graduation

YouTube is joining the ranks of online platforms offering the graduating class of 2020 some consolation as ceremonies all over the world have been canceled or put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming platform revealed its list of guest speakers today, and it’s certainly giving other sites a run for their money, in terms of star power.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are headlong the June 6 event. Also on the docket for commencement speeches are musicians Lady Gaga and BTS, activist/Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, Alphabet (YouTube’s parent) CEO Sundai Pichai and former White House officials Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates.

Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and a number of prominent YouTubers are listed among the “Special Appearances.” It’s nothing if not a diverse array of speakers, and arguably even more packed than Facebook’s May 15 event, which features Oprah Winfrey and Miley Cyrus, among others.

The livestream kicks off here June 6 at 12PM PT/3PM ET.