Extra Crunch Live: Join Kirsten Green for a Q&A next Thursday at 8 a.m. ET/11 a.m PST/6 p.m. GMT

Last month, the Extra Crunch Live team hosted conversations with folks from all over the venture community that ranged from the pre-seed world with Charles Hudson to shark territory with Mark Cuban. We’re starting off May with a packed agenda, including talks with Hunter Walk of Homebrew and Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures.

Kirsten Green is one of the most respected VCs in the country, with investments in Bonobos, BirchBox, Dollar Shave Club, Glossier, Outdoor Voices, Rockets of Awesome, Hims and Modern Fertility.

TechCrunch’s Jordan Crook and Natasha Mascarenhas will host the chat with Green and talk about how D2C is changing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll get into the opportunities ahead for consumer brands, advice she’s giving portfolio companies and how to spot a breakout company. Extra Crunch members can also ask their own questions, so come prepared!

Green founded Forerunner Ventures in 2010 and has already seen a number of high-profile exits. One of the firm’s first checks went to Dollar Shave Club, which sold to Unilever for $1 billion in 2016. We’ll ask if her investment appetite has changed, which sectors she’s newly bullish on and what metrics are now more important than ever when pitching her. Of course, we’ll get the record on if Forerunner is open for business right now — but we have a feeling it is.

Kirsten is a founding member of the female mentorship collective All Raise, so expect some conversation on how the landscape is changing for underrepresented founders.

If we have time, we’ll get into influencer culture, misconceptions about D2C and how founders should think about pitching Green.

