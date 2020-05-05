Daily Crunch: Tom Cruise might shoot a movie in space

Tom Cruise is talking to SpaceX about taking the ultimate step to top his crazy movie stunts, Apple and Google’s exposure notification API will not provide access to detailed location data and we survey seven VCs about the new media landscape.

Here’s your Daily Crunch for May 5, 2020.

1. Tom Cruise reportedly talking to SpaceX about shooting a movie in space

Perennial action star Tom Cruise, who has a penchant for striving for ever bigger and more blustery stunts and set pieces, may be aiming for the crowning action movie achievement of them all: Shooting a movie in space.

Deadline reports that Cruise is in early discussions with Elon Musk’s SpaceX about the possibility of filming a feature film in space, with NASA also involved in the early chats. (Somehow, the film in question is not the next Mission Impossible sequel.)

2. Apple and Google release sample code, UI and detailed policies for COVID-19 exposure-notification apps

The first version of the Exposure Notification API was released to developers last week along with beta updates of iOS and Xcode. Today, Apple and Google are providing new sample resources for developers, along with new policies (like a prohibition on accessing detailed geolocation data) that any developers working with the API must adhere to in order to get their apps approved.

3. Seven VCs discuss how COVID-19 is changing the media startup landscape

We checked in a variety of top VCs about the new media landscape, where they’re investing and what kind of advice they’re giving their portfolio companies. The consensus? You can’t count on the ad business to recover in the next few months, but there are still opportunities for startups exploring new formats and new business models. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

4. N26 raises another $100 million in Series D extension

N26’s Series D seems like a never-ending list of big numbers. In January 2019, the company announced a $300 million Series D at a $2.7 billion valuation. In July 2019, the company added $170 million at a $3.5 billion valuation. And now, here comes another $100 million.

5. As Uber (reportedly) squeezes Lime, scooter startups run low on juice

The Information recently reported that Uber may invest in Lime at a dramatically lowered valuation, with an option to buy the company at a later date. Alex Wilhelm discusses why Uber might be doing this, especially when Uber already has its own micro-mobility bet. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

6. Back Market raises $120M for its refurbished device marketplace

Back Market doesn’t refurbish devices in-house. Instead, it partners with certified sellers and let them list their items on the site.

7. Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Space Force starring The Office’s Steve Carell

The show arrives on May 29 (coincidentally just two days after NASA and SpaceX are set to mark a return to U.S. crewed spaceflight with their first Commercial Crew astronaut demonstration mission), and stars Steve Carell alongside John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Schwartz.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.