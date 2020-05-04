Equity Monday: Intel covets Moovit, two early stage rounds, and Uber’s earnings

Good morning and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a jumpstart for your week.
Equity had a busy last few days, so to help you catch up: Friday’s episode was a lot of fun (Duolingo, Figma, OMERS, and aquafaba), and we also dropped an Equity Shot on Saturday, digging into the first major technology earnings week.
But this morning we were busy digging through what’s happened over the last few days, and what’s to come. Here’s the rundown:
- Silver Lake is following Facebook into Jio, at a higher price. Facebook’s huge bet on the Indian mobile Internet giant raised eyebrows, especially as the deal could have some interesting net neutrality implications. Silver Lake’s follow-on deal only makes Facebook’s investment all the more fascinating.
- Intel wants to buy Moovit.
- And Uber is pulling out of some Eats markets that cost more than they were worth.
- It’s another huge week of earnings. We expect to see Shopify, Roku, Uber, Beyond Meat, PayPal, Pinterest, Dropbox, Square, Peloton and Lyft. Each company should provide us with notes on how a slice of the startup market is performing.
- Two funding rounds that caught our eye: Classplus’s $9 million Series A as edtech booms, and Oxwash’s $1.7 million deal to make on-demand laundry better for the planet.
We wrapped asking that’s going to come for companies that were still speculative businesses before the slowdown. They’re going to vaporize, right?
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 AM PT and Friday at 6:00 am PT