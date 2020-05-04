Daily.co raises $4.6M video chat API service

API-powered startups are having a good year, with Plaid’s mega-exit to Visa still fresh in mind. And digital video-powered startups are also having a good year, as the world stays home more than before and work shifts to a more remote-friendly landscape. What about a company that does both?

Well, they’d probably raise money and see their usage spike, right? That’s precisely the case with Daily.co, a startup that has both raised new capital this year and has seen usage of its product rapidly rise.

New capital

In simple terms, Daily.co is a startup that provides an API that lets users and customers quickly integrate video chat into their product or website.

Today’s news is that Daily.co put together a $4.6 million round that was led by Jenny Lefcourt from Freestyle. The round was closed in January, but announced this week. (It’s common for venture rounds to close and then ripen in a dark cellar before they are uncorked and shared with the world, though increased Form D vigilance is changing the game.)

Freestyle was not alone in the new round. The investment was funded by a bevy of investors, including three new institutional investors (Moxxie, Slack Fund, SV Angel), and a host of angels (April Underwood, Sarah Imbach, Ellen Levy and Elizabeth Weil, among others). Three prior investors also took part: Haystack, TenOneTen and Root.