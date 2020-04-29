Hackers hit Chegg for the third time since 2018

Chegg has confirmed its third data breach in the past three years.

The education tech giant, which last year acquired Thinkful for $80 million, said hackers stole 700 current and former employee records, including their names and Social Security numbers.

The company had over 1,400 full-time employees at the start of the year.

Chegg said it enlisted an outside forensic firm — without naming the firm — and notified law enforcement of the breach.

A spokesperson for Chegg did not respond to a request for comment.

The education tech company has been beset by several security incidents. In 2018, hackers made off with 40 million customer records, forcing the company to reset user passwords. Then, almost exactly a year later, Chegg confirmed another data breach at Thinkful, which it had just acquired.

Just yesterday, a federal judge in Baltimore granted Chegg’s motion to force a lawsuit stemming from the 2018 data breach into arbitration.

At the time of writing, Chegg’s stock price was up by 2% in early-afternoon trading in New York.

An earlier version of this report inaccurately described the Chegg-Thinkful acquisition. It was Chegg that acquired Thinkful for $80 million, not the other way around.