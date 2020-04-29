GM delays GMC Hummer EV debut

GM said Wednesday that it will postpone its upcoming reveal of a GMC-branded electric Hummer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hummer EV debut, which was scheduled to occur May 20, is the latest automotive event to be delayed in recent months due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Geneva Motor Show and Cadillac’s Lyriq reveals were also canceled or postponed.

GM said it will reschedule the reveal and that development work on the GMC Hummer EV is “on track and undeterred.”

Earlier this year, GM announced it was bringing back the Hummer in a new electric form. Since the announcement, GM has teased the “super truck” in several videos, including a 30-second Super Bowl ad for the Hummer called “Quiet Revolution” that starred NBA phenom LeBron James.

GM hasn’t released the base price of the vehicle, although it has shared some specs, including that it will produce the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, have a 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 3 seconds and 11,500 feet of torque.

The Hummer EV will be produced at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. GM previously announced plans to invest $2.2 billion into its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce all-electric trucks and SUVs, as well as a self-driving vehicle unveiled by its subsidiary Cruise. The automaker said at the time it will invest an additional $800 million in supplier tooling and other projects related to the launch of the new electric trucks.