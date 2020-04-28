Extra Crunch Live: Join Kapor Capital’s Freada Kapor Klein and Mitch Kapor for a Q&A today

On the heels of a lively conversation with Precursor Ventures partner Charles Hudson last week, we’re gearing up to chat with Kapor Capital’s Freada Kapor Klein and Mitch Kapor in a few hours. Today at 10 a.m. PT, Extra Crunch Live returns for a conversation about maintaining diversity, inclusion and equity during a global pandemic.

Kapor Klein has been a longtime advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. The author of “Giving Notice,” a book about the dangers of hidden biases, she is a founding partner at Kapor Capital, co-chair at the Kapor Center for Social Impact and co-founding member of Project Include.

Kapor, co-founder of The Electronic Frontier Foundation and founding chair of Mozilla, has worked with Kapor Klein for the last 10-plus years at Kapor Capital. Together, they invest in startups focused on closing access gaps and addressing social injustice.

During today’s call, we’ll explore the topics of layoffs, executive pay cuts, decision-making around ceasing or continuing operations in underserved communities, H-1B visas and more.

Beyond that, Mitch and Freada will discuss how they’re advising their portfolio startups during these unprecedented times, as well as what areas are begging for innovation right now.

