Dear‌ ‌Sophie:‌ Will a PPP loan‌ affect my visa renewal or green card?

Dear‌ ‌Sophie:‌ ‌ ‌

I’m a tech founder on an ‌E-2‌ ‌investor‌ ‌visa.‌ ‌Will‌ ‌receiving‌ ‌PPP‌ ‌funding‌ ‌count‌ ‌against‌ ‌me‌ when I renew my E-2 or file my I-485 for my green card given‌ ‌the‌ ‌“Public‌ ‌Charge”‌ restrictions?

— E-2 Employer ‌in‌ Emeryville ‌

Dear‌ ‌E-2‌ Employer,

Thank you for starting a business in the United States and for your efforts to keep your team employed. Since the federal government increased funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) last week, your question is timely.