A16Z-backed Tomorrow Health launches with $7.5M seed round to improve in-home healthcare

New startup Tomorrow Health emerged from stealth today, led by former Oscar Health executive Vijay Kedar and Casper co-founder Gabriel Flateman, with a $7.5 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The goal of the new company is to address a particular aspect of home healthcare – access to the often confusing and frequently difficult to navigate world of in-home healthcare resources including equipment and supplies.

Tomorrow Health aims to take the complication out of the process of securing products instrumental in caring for patients at home, including gear like orthotic supports, mobility equipment like walkers and wheelchairs, CPAP machines and other respiratory hardware, and much more. The company was born out of founder Kedar’s own personal experience managing the care of his mother during a serious illness, and aims to connect insurers with customers in a way that takes all the guesswork out the process and introduces transparency that means patients understand what they’re getting, and what they’re paying for.

In a blog post announcing the company, Kedar notes that part of the reason he saw a need for this company now is the growing percentage of Americans who are opting to “age in place” at home, rather than seek out an assisted living facility. That, combined with the changes that will result from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, could position anything that improves at-home care improvements for big growth and adoption over the next few years.

Already, we’re seeing healthcare companies that are focused on frontline and primary care shift to adopt more remote car practices. Forward, a clinic startup from SF, also accelerated the launch of a new at-home primary care product that adopts their biometric data-driven care model.

Healthcare involves a number of interoperating pieces, and equipment supply is one of the pieces that has encountered the least amount of modernization and tech-focused innovation, so it’s good to see a startup emerge to try to tackle this piece and adapt it to the fast-changing care landscape in the coronavirus era.