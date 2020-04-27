YouTube and Tribeca announce We Are One, a 10-day online film festival

With COVID-19 making it unsafe to watch movies in crowded theaters, not to mention traveling for the red-carpet glamor of a film festival, many festival organizers have been looking at online alternatives.

So today, YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises (the organization behind New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival) are announcing a new event called We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

It’s not simply an online replacement for Tribeca, but aims to be a truly global event. The 10-day digital film festival will include programing curated by representatives from most of the major film festivals around the world.

We Are One kicks off on May 29 and is supposed to benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local relief providers.

“We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival,” said Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux of the Cannes Film Festival (which will not be taking place this year in its “original form”) in a statement.

While the programming featured during the 10-day event hasn’t been announced yet, participating festivals include: