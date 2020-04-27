The startup cash countdown begins

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between.

As global startup markets enter a slowdown — more on that shortly — we’re starting to get notes on when growth-oriented firms are going to run short of cash. Of course, startups around the world are cutting staff and trying to limit costs as macro uncertainty reins, but their efforts won’t save everyone.

This morning, let’s dig into what venture’s impending investment pace may look like over the next year or two, courtesy of Upfront Ventures‘ Mark Suster. Then we’ll parse cash runway data from UK and Belgian startups. The resulting picture is one detailing falling cash accounts for a number of startups that could reach zero before venture trends are expected to recover.

Downturn