Netflix announces a new Michelle Obama documentary ‘Becoming’, due out May 6

Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company have announced their latest film: “Becoming,” a documentary that follows Michelle as she goes on tour to promote her bestselling memoir of the same name.

Although the documentary was directed by Nadia Hallgren, it sounds like the film had extensive access to and input from Michelle Obama . After all, it was produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company the Obamas formed to create content for Netflix, Spotify and others.

And the announcement comes with a letter from Obama, in which she says this wasn’t just a standard book tour: “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams.”

“American Factory,” the first film to come out of Higher Ground’s production deal with Netflix, won this year’s Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

While Netflix and Higher Ground only announced the film today, it won’t be a long wait for its release — Netflix plans to launch “Becoming” in just over a week, on May 6.