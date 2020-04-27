17 French VC firms hold virtual office hours to give advice to startups

Several French VC firms want to remain available to support the tech ecosystem at large during the lockdown with virtual office hours. If you’re a startup and you’re currently struggling, chances are you’re having a lot of discussions with your investors.

But if you’ve only raised from business angels who don’t necessarily have a lot of time on their hands, you don’t necessarily have the right support framework around you. Even if you have a VC firm on your capitalization table, they may have more urgent cases right now.

Named VC Hours, the program is quite simple. Any startup can go to the dedicated Calendly account and request a meeting with a VC firm. You then get to talk with an investor for 30 minutes over the phone or on a video call.

The service is free and the VC firms behind VC Hours promise that all information will remain confidential. Of course, it’s going to be hard for investors to forget those past conversations when some of those startups are going to pitch to raise some money later down the road. So maybe don’t share all your secrets.

But if you want some advice on runway, cashflow and fundraising pace, those meetings could be particularly useful. Breega originally put VC Hours together, and here’s the list of VC firms: