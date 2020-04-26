Decrypted: Space hacking, iPhone vulnerability, Zoom’s security boom

Security startups to the rescue.

As we continue to ride out the pandemic, security experts are closely monitoring the surge of coronavirus-related cyber threats. Just this week, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, its elite threat hunting unit, says that while the overall number of threats remains largely the same, opportunistic hackers are retooling their efforts to piggyback on coronavirus.

Some startups are downsizing and laying off staff, but several cybersecurity startups are faring better, thanks to an uptick in demand for security protections. As the world continues to pivot toward working from home, it has blown up key cybersecurity verticals in ways we never expected. To wit, identity startups are needed more than ever to make sure only remote employees are getting access to corporate systems.

Can the startups take on the giants at their own game?

THE BIG PICTURE

Another payments processor drops the security ball

For the third time this year, a payments processor has admitted to a security lapse. First it was Cornerstone, then it was nCourt. This time it’s Paay, a New York-based card payment processor startup that left a database on the internet unprotected and without a password. Worse, the data was storing full, plaintext credit card numbers.

Anyone who knew where to look could have accessed the data. Luckily, a security researcher found it and reported it to TechCrunch. We alerted the company; it quickly took the data offline, but Paay denied that the data stored full credit card numbers. We even sent the co-founder a portion of the data showing card numbers stored in plaintext, but he did not respond to our follow-up.