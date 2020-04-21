Marketing data platform Adverity raises $30M Series C led by Sapphire Ventures

In the time many of us live in now, we all know our online media consumption is — to state the obvious — going through the roof. Subsequently, the amount of data pertaining to online marketing is, equally, reaching stratospheric heights and in recent years tech companies like Datorama and Funnel.io, SuperMetrics and Adverity have appeared to give marketeers a data intelligence platform to deal with the welter of spreadsheets and reports necessary to track everything.

Last year, Vienna HQ’d Adverity closed an €11 million Series B funding round for its AI-driven platform to produce actionable insights in real-time for marketers.

Today it’s announcing a Series C financing round of $30 million, bringing the total amount it has raised to $50 million. The latest funding round is led by Valley-based Sapphire Ventures . Also participating is Mangrove Capital Partners, Felix Capital, SAP.iO and aws Gründerfonds who have all re-invested in this latest round.

The Series C funding will be used to accelerate Adverity’s business growth, office network and R&D. Adverity’s clients include IKEA, Red Bull, Unilever, MediaCom and IPG Mediabrands.

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and co-founder of Adverity, said in a statement: “Our platform plays a crucial role in helping enterprises become agile, empowering digital teams with intelligent insights. It is imperative we invest in evolving and developing new solutions, improving access and quality, and tackle the challenges of data complexity.”

Nino Marakovic, CEO and managing director at Sapphire Ventures commented that Adverity has “the opportunity to help all companies become more data-driven in their marketing.”

In an interview with TechCrunch, long-time Adverity investor Frederic Court of Felix Capital said: “We backed them as marketing is becoming a science with increasing complexity, we see this across all our consumer investments. Take Farfetch, where there is a dedicated tech team just for marketing. Adverity enables brands and ad agencies to aggregate their marketing data and extract intelligence automatically. I describe it as having a data scientist in a box, where a brand can understand its marketing data and get smart insights effortlessly. Their technology is very strong and their sales have taken off strongly.”

Speaking to this latest round of investment, he told me: “We were not fundraising but Sapphire was a very compelling partner. Post COVID-19, e-commerce is going to grow even faster (as we see with Shopify, Amazon and across our portfolio) and the company can benefit from this accelerated transition to e-commerce.”