Extra Crunch Live: Join Aileen Lee and Ted Wang for a Q&A at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT

Extra Crunch Live: Episode 1 featuring Aileen Lee and Ted Wang airs today at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT and we could not be more excited to have such esteemed guests for the launch of this new speaker series for Extra Crunch members.

The coronavirus has gripped the nation for the past five weeks (which has felt like 7,042 years), and at this point it’s fair to say that this is a totally transformed world. It’s incredible, really, how quickly our behavior changed and how lasting that change is likely to be.

What will that mean for the tech sector moving forward? For consumer companies and enterprise companies? For early stage startups and behemoths? For entrepreneurs and VCs alike?

The best people we can ask are early stage investors like Aileen Lee and Ted Wang . In many ways, the growth of the tech sector and perhaps the economy at large starts with seed investors and the founders in which they invest.

Today, we’ll ask Lee and Wang how they’re advising their portfolio companies, which includes DocSend, Brit+Co., ProductHunt, and DollarShaveClub to name a few, during this time. Has their own investment thesis changed? What categories are particularly interesting to Cowboy Ventures right now?

Aileen Lee founded Cowboy Ventures, a well-known early-stage firm, after serving as a partner at KPCB from 1999 to 2012. She coined the term “unicorn” (in a TechCrunch article, no less) and has been named one of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women, The Top Women Investors on Midas and The Times’ 100 Most Influential People.

She has worked hands-on with companies such as Bloom Energy, Blue Nile, One Kings Lane, Rent the Runway, Shopkick and Tellme (acquired by Microsoft) during her time at KPCB, and has investments in StyleSeat, Textio, August Home, Brit+Co, Crunchbase, Dollar Shave Club and Drop via Cowboy Ventures. Lee is also a co-founder of AllRaise, a nonprofit to accelerate the success of women in the tech ecosystem.

Ted Wang was one of the country’s leading tech startup lawyers, at Fenwick & West, before joining Cowboy Ventures. At the law firm, he served as outside counsel to some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Square, Sonos, Spotify, Jet, Stripe and Wealthfront.

Wang’s specialty is helping early-stage startups understand the metrics they need to hit to go from seed to Series A and beyond, and he likes to say one of his investment focuses is “Unsexy Tech,” with an interest in both consumer and enterprise tech.

We have a solid list of questions to ask Lee and Wang, but we’re not the only ones getting in on the action. Extra Crunch members will also be able to ask their own questions on this Zoom video call, so be sure you come prepared!

Lee and Wang are just the first in a packed upcoming agenda for Extra Crunch Live, which includes Charles Hudson, Mitch and Freada Kapor, Mark Cuban, Roelof Botha, and Kirsten Green, with more to be announced soon.

