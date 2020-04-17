Molotov partners with SchoolMouv to offer video lessons

Schools have been closed for the past month in France. That’s why French startup Molotov is leveraging its over-the-top TV service to offer content for children of all ages. In particular, the company has partnered with SchoolMouv, a company that offers videos, exercises and more.

Dubbed “Molotov for School”, the new section lets you find videos that are appropriate for your kid. It aggregates all TV content related to education from France 4, Arte, TF1, M6, etc.

In addition to that curation effort, users can browse SchoolMouv videos from the app. There are around 1,000 lessons that cover all grounds in middle school and high school. SchoolMouv usually charges €30 per month for its service (currently on sale at €15).

Molotov is offering SchoolMouv videos for free until May 15. You can’t access interactive exercises but you can still view all of the company’s videos for the next month. You don’t have to enter your credit card information.

Finally, Molotov also offers a selection of documentaries about historical events and science topics. While many parents spend a lot of time interacting with teachers to make sure that their children stay on track, Molotov could be useful when parents are just too busy.

Molotov is using this opportunity to report that it now has 10 million registered users. Last year, when Altice announced that it would acquire a majority stake in Molotov, the startup had 7 million registered users. The deal with Altice fell through and Molotov remains an independent company.