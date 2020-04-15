Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2020

Disrupt San Francisco 2020, the OG of startup tech conferences, takes place at Moscone West September 14-16. It’s an event you don’t want to miss, and we’re here to tell early-stage founders one of the best ways to get the most out of the Disrupt experience. Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield for a shot at the coveted Disrupt Cup and the even more coveted $100,000 prize.

Let’s pause here for an important message. We know COVID-19 has created many challenges, but Disrupt SF is still on schedule (keep tabs on our updates here). Like startup founders everywhere, we quickly learn where, when and how to pivot. Case in point, check out our new Disrupt Digital Pass option.

This epic pitch competition is the stuff of Silicon Valley legend. Cloudflare, Mint.com, Dropbox, Vurb, Get Around — these are just some of the many companies that have competed in Startup Battlefield. Here’s how it all works.

First things first. Applying, training and competing is 100% free. TechCrunch charges no fees and does not take any equity. Who can apply to compete in Startup Battlefield? Excellent question. You can apply — regardless of location or industry — if your startup clears these low bars:

Your startup must be early stage

You have an MVP with a tech component — software, hardware or platform

You’ve received little to no major media coverage

TechCrunch editors closely vet every application and will choose roughly 20 of the most innovative startups. If you make the cut, your team will receive several weeks of intense training with our Startup Battlefield team. You’ll fine-tune your pitch, business model and live demo. No need to stress — you’ll be thoroughly prepped to impress.

On the big day, you’ll step onto the Disrupt Main Stage in front of thousands of influential attendees, investors and global media. Plus, we live-stream the event to the world on TechCrunch.com. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more enthusiastic audience or a better launch pad for your startup.

Teams have just six minutes to pitch and demo to a panel of expert judges (highly regarded VCs and technologists). Judges follow up each pitch with a probing Q&A. Only four to six startups will make it to the finals for another round of pitch, demo and grill in front of a new set of judges.

From that elite set of finalists, one startup will emerge to win the Disrupt Cup, the $100,000 equity-free prize and massive media exposure and investor attention. Buckle up, because it can be a life-changing experience.

But keep this in mind — all Startup Battlefield competitors reap the benefits of standing in that bright media and investor spotlight. They also become part of the Startup Battlefield Alumni Community. These elite companies have collectively raised $9 billion and produced more than 115 successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions). Imagine the networking possibilities.

Disrupt San Francisco 2020 takes place September 14-16. Don’t miss your shot to launch your startup in a big, big way. Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield today. Come and show the world what you’ve got!

