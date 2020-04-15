Airwallex gets $160 million Series D to launch more cross-border financial products

Airwallex, a Melbourne-based cross-border financial startup that achieved “unicorn” status last year, announced today that it has raised a $160 million Series D. The round included ANZi Ventures, the investment arm of ANZ Bank, and Salesforce Ventures, along with returning investors DST Global, Tencent, Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Horizons Ventures.

Founded in 2015, the company’s financial services include foreign currency accounts that let businesses receive money from around the world. Airwallex’s system uses inter-bank exchanges to trade foreign currencies at a mid-market rate and targets companies that do business in several different countries. The new funding will be used on potential acquisitions; expansion in American, European and Middle Eastern markets; and the launch of new products, including payment acceptance tools.

Airwallex reached a valuation of more than $1 billion last year when it closed its Series C funding, and has now raised a total of $360 million. Since that round, it has launched new operations in Tokyo, Bangalore and Dubai, and introduced products including Airwallex Borderless Cards in partnership with Visa and integration with accounting platform Xero. The company also now offers an API that enables companies to issue their own virtual cards.

In a press statement, Salesforce Ventures’ head of Australia Rob Keith said, “Being able to transact and do business with customers all over the world is a key criteria for companies who are going through a digital transformation. We’re excited to partner with Airwallex at this critical time in its growth, expanding both its footprint globally and its product capabilities.”

Other startups that have also raised funding to help small to medium-sized businesses deal with the challenges of doing trade in different currencies include Brex, another unicorn, and Hong Kong-based Neat.