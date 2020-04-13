eBay names Walmart exec Jamie Iannone CEO

Half a year after Devin Wenig stepped down as CEO, eBay is finally ready to name a permanent replacement. Following an appointment from the company’s board of directors, Jamie Iannone will step into the role as head of the company, effective April 27. The executive was also elected to eBay’s board.

Most recently, Iannone served as the COO of Walmart’s eCommerce division, having only been appointed the give a few months prior. Previously, he held a number of high profile executive gigs under the Walmart umbrella, including serving as the CEO of SamsClub.com. Other jobs include a four year stint at Barnes & Noble’s digital division (including Nook) and eight years as at eBay.

“In my previous experience with the company, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes eBay so special. eBay’s success has always been rooted in its robust C2C platform,” Iannone said in a release. “I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem. I look forward to working with our global teams to enhance buyer experiences and provide more capabilities that will help small businesses sustain and grow. I will focus on continuing to evolve the company’s strategy while delivering on eBay’s commitment to maximize long-term shareholder value.”

Even more pressing than shareholder value at the moment (insofar as anything can be more pressing than shareholder value) is the company’s response to the on-going COVID-19 crisis. In late-March, eBay announced a crackdown on price gouging, and more recently, a waiving of seller fees to help struggling brick and mortars shift to a new, online selling paradigm. As with many other aspects of life, online retail is expected to be profoundly transformed by the global pandemic for some time to come.