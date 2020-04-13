Checking on Utah’s startup scene as the economy slips

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between.

TechCrunch is taking a closer look at a few markets as the world changes. Following our dive into Boston late last week, we’re widening our scope and taking a peek at the state of Utah.

Utah’s startup scene has been in the news lately, with one of its better-known successes Podium raising $125 million, for example. The round valued Podium at around $1.5 billion, a healthy valuation for the company which recently reached $100 million ARR.

To get a handle on what’s going on in Utah, TechCrunch spoke with Qualtrics’ CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith about his home state. We’ve also snagged some recent news and venture data and taken a look at what the tech companies of Silicon Slopes are doing as a group. Let’s explore.