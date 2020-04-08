Headspace appoints former Intuit exec CeCe Morken as president and COO

As it looks to continue along its path of developing clinically validated digital therapeutics for consumer and clinical mental health and wellness, Headspace has bulked up its executive team with the addition of longtime Intuit executive, CeCe Morken.

Morken will become the company’s first president and chief operating officer, joining the Los Angeles based, billion-dollar-valued, mental wellness after spending thirteen years at Intuit .

She previously served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of that company’s strategic partner group.

Morken has spent the past thirty five years at technology companies and will be reporting directly to the company’s co-founder and chief executive, Rich Pierson.

Her operational experience will come in handy as Headspace continues to develop both commercial and clinical products to bring to market, Pierson said.

“We are thrilled to welcome to CeCe, a team-oriented and purpose-driven leader, to the Headspace team,” said Pierson in a statement. “We feel so lucky that the company is in a position to attract someone with the deep experience that CeCE has in scaling world-class organizations.”

While on the surface there may not appear to be much similarity between a massive, decades-old accounting software development behemoth and a ten-year-old startup which has made its name focused on mental wellness, Pierson said that as Headspace expands it would require the skills that Morken developed over decades in operational roles at her previous company.

Headspace is already a giant in the mental wellness category. It counts over 62 million users around the world and its Headspace for work service is being rolled out as a service for employees at companies like Adobe, General Electric, Hyatt, and Starbucks. The company has research underway in over ten clinical trials to move from mental wellness into the digital health category, under its Headspace Health subsidiary, which launched in 2018.