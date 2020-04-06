With the trying times the country is going through due to COVID-19, Extra Crunch is excited to announce a new Partner Perk from video conference software Zoom. Starting today, annual and two-year members of Extra Crunch get 20% off list pricing for all services that Zoom provides (excluding API and Premium Audio) and 10% off Zoom Phone. For new customers, a minimum of an annual Business Plan (10 or more licenses) will need to be purchased. For existing customers, the discount will only be applied to net new services or licenses.

Zoom makes communication with employees, partners and customers simple and easy. Zoom’s easy, reliable and innovative video-first communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars and chat across desktop, phone, mobile and conference room systems. Learn more about broadening your reach with Zoom here.

Extra Crunch is a membership program from TechCrunch that features weekly investor surveys, how-tos and interviews from experts on company building, analysis of IPOs and late-stage companies, an experience on TechCrunch.com that’s free of banner ads, discounts on TechCrunch events and several Partner Perks like the one mentioned in this article. We’re democratizing information for startups, and we’d love to have you join our community.

New annual and two-year Extra Crunch members will receive details on how to claim the perk in the welcome email. The welcome email is sent after signing up for Extra Crunch.

If you are already an annual or two-year Extra Crunch member, you will receive an email with the offer at some point over the next 24 hours. If you are currently a monthly Extra Crunch subscriber and want to upgrade to annual in order to claim this deal, head over to the “account” section on TechCrunch.com and click the “upgrade” button.

This is one of more than a dozen Partner Perks we’ve launched for annual Extra Crunch members. Other community perks include a 20% discount on TechCrunch events, 25% off an annual Typeform Premium plan and an opportunity to claim $1,000 in AWS credits. For a full list of perks from partners, head here.

If there are other community perks you want to see us add, please let us know by emailing travis@techcrunch.com.

Disclosure: This offer is provided as a partnership between TechCrunch and Zoom, but it is not an endorsement from the TechCrunch editorial team. TechCrunch’s business operations remain separate to ensure editorial integrity.