Join prolific enterprise/SaaS seed investor Jonathan Lehr April 6 at 2pm EDT for a live conference call

It’s a tough fundraising environment out there, but one of the few glimmers of hope lies in the enterprise and SaaS markets. Critical customer problems + recurring revenues is probably where you want to be right now to weather the storm that’s hitting the startup world these days.

That’s why we are excited to bring prolific enterprise seed investor Jonathan Lehr onto TechCrunch for a live conference call this coming Monday, April 6 at 2pm EDT.

For Extra Crunch members, the Zoom dial-in information is posted below. For TechCrunch readers, we will have a YouTube live stream ready to go to join.

Lehr is the co-founder and general partner of Work-Bench, one of the premier enterprise seed investors headquartered in New York City. The firm has invested in such notable startups as Tamr, Cockroach Labs, Backtrace, Socure and x.ai.

In addition, he’s also the founder and showrunner of the wildly popular NY Enterprise Technology Meetup, where founders and customers come together monthly to talk shop about all things enterprise.

I’ll be hosting the call with my fellow Equity podcast partner Alex Wilhelm, and we and you are going to pepper Jon with all kinds of questions around what the seed stage looks like for enterprise startups these days. Is now the time to start a company in the space? How are the dynamics of seed investing changing? What verticals within enterprise are hottest today, and going to be hottest tomorrow? Plus, we will be moderating questions from the audience, so be prepared.

Join us!

Dial-in information