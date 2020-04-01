T-Mobile officially completes merger with Sprint, CEO John Legere steps down ahead of schedule

After months of regulatory maneuvering, T-Mobile and Sprint officially completed their $26 billion merger today. The new combined parent company is called T-Mobile and will now trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TMUS with Sprint no longer trading on the NYSE.

For consumers, it will seemingly take a little time before the effects of the transition are meaningfully felt. T-Mobile did not comment on the future of the Sprint brand in today’s announcement, but they have previously promised that subscribers will have access to “the same or better rate plans” for three years as part of the deal.

Alongside news of the merger being finalized, T-Mobile shared that its CEO transition is taking place early. John Legere was supposed to stay on until the end of April, but Mike Sievert has been appointed CEO a month early, effective immediately. Sievert was previously T-Mobile’s COO.

Legere has led T-Mobile since 2012, mounting a turnaround at the company framing the service as a low-cost alternative to the duopoly of AT&T and Verizon. (Disclosure: TechCrunch is owned by Verizon Media, but this does not affect our coverage.) The company’s years-long “Un-carrier” marketing push often featured Legere and his antics prominently.

Legere is still on the company’s board of directors, but he’ll be stepping down at the end of his term through June.