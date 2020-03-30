Want $100,000? Apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2020

Imagine what a $100,000 cash infusion could do for your startup. Now add global media attention and intense investor interest into the mix. That powerful triad can potentially be yours. All you need to do is apply to compete in Startup Battlefield, the legendary pitch competition at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2020.

We know COVID-19 has many created challenges, but Disrupt SF is still on schedule (keep tabs on our updates here). Like startup founders everywhere we know how to pivot, and we’ll adapt as needed. Case in point, check out our new Disrupt Digital Pass option.

It won’t cost you a dime to apply or to compete in Startup Battlefield, and TechCrunch does not take any equity. Applying is easy, but our editorial team has exacting standards, and they’ll pour over each application looking for startups they feel have the potential to take flight. They’ll choose approximately 20 startups to pitch on the Main Stage at Disrupt SF 2020.

Now let’s talk about what you have to gain by competing — regardless of the final outcome. All competing teams receive weeks of intensive (and free) pitch training from the TechCrunch Battlefield-savvy editorial team. You’ll come out of that with a razor-sharp business model, expanded presentation skills and a refined live demo.

Startup Battlefield is the crown jewel of Disrupt, and the event draws a huge audience — thousands of people on site and streamed live to tens of thousands more around the world. Your startup will stand in that bright spotlight with avid investors, hundreds of media outlets and other tech movers and shakers anxious to learn more about your company.

Your team will have six minutes to pitch, demo and impress a panel of judges comprised leading VCs and technologists. Then they’ll put you through a six-minute Q&A. The judges winnow the field to approximately five startups for the finals. Those teams repeat the process in front of a new panel of judges.

When all is said and done, one startup will rise above the rest to claim the Disrupt Cup, the $100,000 cash prize and the title of Startup Battlefield champion. It’s a glorious, fast-paced, chaotic competition that can absolutely change your life.

Fresh from the “but wait there’s more” file, Battlefield competitors enjoy a VIP experience at Disrupt. That includes exhibiting in Startup Alley for all three days of the show and attending the Startup Battlefield Reception. You also receive four complimentary event tickets and access to CrunchMatch, TC’s investor-founder networking platform. You also get a complimentary ticket to all future TC events and free subscriptions to Extra Crunch.

Let’s review. Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2020 on Sept. 14 – 16. It’s free to apply, free to compete and includes free pitch coaching. Opportunity galore, maximum exposure on a global stage, and a shot at $100,000. This is an early-stage startup no-brainer. Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield today.

TechCrunch is mindful of the COVID-19 issue and its impact on live events. You can follow our updates here.

