Apple launches COVID-19 screening website

Today, Apple launched its own coronavirus screening site (apple.com/covid19) and iOS app developed alongside the White House, CDC and FEMA.

The site is pretty simple, with basic information about best practices and safety tips alongside a basic screening tool which should give you a fairly solid idea on whether or not you need to be tested for COVID-19. The site, which is — of course — accessible on mobile and desktop, also includes some quick tips on social distancing, isolation, hand-washing, surface disinfecting and symptom monitoring.

The app, which contains identical information to the site, is U.S.-only at the moment; the website is available worldwide.

Depending on your symptoms, the site will push you to get in contact with your health provider, contact emergency services or inform you that you likely do not need to be tested. It will not route you to a testing center directly.

In a privacy note on the site, Apple notes which data is collected. “Apple is not collecting your answers from the screening tool. To help improve the site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you.”

Big tech companies are looking to ensure that people have easy access to key information on COVID-19. Google’s Verily launched a limited version of its Project Baseline coronavirus screening site last week, which, in comparison to Apple’s site does not require users to log in, but it will also not help users with scheduling a test directly.