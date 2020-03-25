Join betaworks’ John Borthwick and Matt Hartman on a live WFH conference call tomorrow at 3pm EDT

The world is changing fast. With the spread of coronavirus keeping folks in their homes, there’s no time like the present to connect with people online.

Tomorrow at 3pm EDT, betaworks’ John Borthwick and Matt Hartman will be joining us for a live conference call via Zoom (here’s the dial-in link) for everyone on TechCrunch. Folks will be able to join and get characteristically insightful answers from these two tech scene veterans.

John Borthwick is cofounder and CEO of betaworks, the startup studio that has fostered companies like Digg, Dots, Giphy, Chartbeat, TweetDeck, Gimlet Media, Bitly, and Quibb. Borthwick is one of New York’s most prestigious investors and, on a personal note, a delightful conversationalist.

Matt Hartman is betaworks’ first partner, leading the company’s external investment arm. He’s invested in companies like Giphy, Anchor, Gimlet Media, Twitter, Venmo, Kickstarter, and Tumblr.

Both Borthwick and Hartman are experts in the field of new media, among other things, and will have some interesting insights into the changing landscape of media, both broadly and within the scope of coronavirus.

We’ll be talking to them about how they’re advising their portfolio companies during this tumultuous time, which of the coronavirus-caused evolutions are here to stay and which are temporary, and what tech they’re most interested in right now.

Folks who have questions should come prepared. I’m going to try to prioritize audience questions over my own, so jot ’em down now!

Join us tomorrow (Thursday, March 26) at 3pm EDT/noon PDT using this Zoom link. If you can’t make it to the call, we’ll publish the transcript on Extra Crunch shortly after the call. See you there!