Brave partners with Binance to let you trade crypto assets from your browser

Web browser Brave is expanding its cryptocurrency features with an integration with cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Brave users will be able to buy, trade and receive crypto assets directly on the new tab page.

In addition to a particular focus on privacy, Brave has been playing around with cryptocurrencies for a while. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, the Basic Attention Token (BAT).

Partner websites receive BAT every month based on the amount of time you spend browsing those websites. Users can also receive BAT if you choose to view Brave ads on the new tab page or in your notifications.

In an upcoming release, Brave will support many other cryptocurrencies beyond BAT, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others. When you open a new tab, there will be a new Binance -branded widget below the Brave Rewards widget. It integrates directly with Binance.com and Binance.us in the U.S.

By default, if you don’t interact with the widget, Brave doesn’t load any data from Binance’s server. It isn’t just a web embed — it’s a native widget that takes advantage of Binance’s API. Of course, when you connect Brave to your Binance account, your browser will fetch data from your Binance account so you can view your balances and addresses for instance.

If cryptocurrencies aren’t your thing or if you believe web browsers are designed to browse the web, you can disable the widget entirely in the browser settings.

You can try out the new widget in Brave’s nightly release. The stable version will be released at some point in April.