NYC is offering gig workers delivery jobs during COVID-19 pandemic

To help gig workers make ends meet during these times of job insecurity amid COVID-19, New York City is offering gig workers who are licensed with the TLC to help with delivery work.

While the demand for drivers is currently small, NYC says it expects demand for meal delivery to senior citizens and other residents who need to stay home increase. The jobs pay $15 per hour, and offer reimbursement for gas mileage and tolls — something gig economy companies don’t currently do.

“The World is changing around us and many of you are without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the TLC wrote in an email to licensees today. “You are a top priority for the TLC and we recognize that you are among the hardest hit by this public health crisis. As we look at all possible ways to help you and as we assess needs citywide, we ask for your assistance and participation in the City’s response.”

Those interested can head over to www.nyc.gov/DeliveryTLC to learn more and sign up. Jobs will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“New York City’s for-hire vehicle drivers have seen their earnings plummet amid this pandemic. Drivers are ready to step up to help the city in this time of great need,” Independent Drivers Guild Executive Director Brendan Sexton said in a statement. “We are thankful that the city sees the value in this workforce and appreciate the Commissioner’s hard work to make DeliveryTLC a reality.”

Last week, both Uber and Lyft suspended their carpooling services in the U.S. in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, there have been reports that demand has generally been on the decline in light of growing concerns about the virus. And just three days ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential retailers and businesses to close.

Developing…