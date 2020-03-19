Governor of California announces a statewide shelter in place

In a press conference, Governor of California Gavin Newsom ordered “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence” to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed issued a shelter in place for six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, through April 7. Newsom’s order for the entire state will be mandated until further notice.

Essential businesses will remain opened within the state. This includes gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, food banks, farmers markets, and restaurants that offer takeout and delivery service. Businesses that must shutter indefinitely include dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, fitness studios, convention centers, and entertainment venues.

This decision to close restaurants, and keep people inside their homes, comes after Newsom claimed that roughly 56 percent of Californians are likely to get COVID-19.