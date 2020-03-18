GM, Ford, FCA to close all factories, AP reports

Update: Ford is closing its North American factories.

Detroit’s big three automakers are to shut down all factories due to fears over the coronavirus. This comes by way of the Associated Press citing a person close to the matter. GM, Ford and FCA are expected to announce the plans later today.

Over the last few days, United Auto Workers has been pushing the auto makers to shut down their factories over concerns of worker safety. UAW President Rory Gamble sent a letter calling on the auto makers to shutdown for two weeks.

Ford and FCA said they intended to suspend operations at several Michigan-based plants. Early today, Honda announced it was pausing all operations at its 12 North American factories, including transmission and engine plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Canada and Mexico.

Along with these factories owned by major automakers, third party suppliers will be affected as their parts will no longer be needed. It’s unclear how many workers will ultimately be affected by these closures.

