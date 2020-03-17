Join General Catalyst’s Niko Bonatsos on a live WFH conference call tomorrow at 12pm PT

Coronavirus is spreading, work from home is the new open office layout and YC Demo Day just finished yesterday, completely online. There is huge change underway in the world these days, but one thing is not changing: the enthusiasm of VC investors for finding and backing the next great generation of founders.

We are hosting a special conference call tomorrow for our Extra Crunch subscribers with General Catalyst’s Niko Bonatsos, a managing director based out of the firm’s San Francisco office with interests in consumer, mobile and a variety of B2B sectors. Among his investments are 6D.ai, Atrium, ClassDojo, HubHaus, Livongo Health (which went public last year) and Sunflower Labs. He’s long been a backer of founders at the earliest stages of their journeys, and he has a particular passion for seed and early-stage investing.

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday March 18 at 12pm PT to join the call via Zoom. A link is included below.

We will have a moderated discussion on topics of interest to EC readers — how is the YC startup ecosystem changing this batch, what does the seed funding market look like, what is Niko investing in these days and what does he see as the rays of hope in a world otherwise impossibly dark and negative. Plus, of course, your questions — so come prepared!

If you aren’t able to join us, we will be posting a transcript of the call online on Extra Crunch.