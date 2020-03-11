NEA, venture capital’s quiet giant, closes on $3.6 billion

While many venture capital firms spend their days either chasing the limelight or shunning it, for the last 42 years, New Enterprise Associates has just done the work of investing capital and building startup businesses.

Now the firm has closed its latest investment vehicle, a $3.6 billion fund that brings its total capital under management to nearly $24 billion, according to a statement.

Unlike some firms, the partnership at NEA hasn’t really focused on star-making. For the last several years the fund has been run by Scott Sandell, who has been with the firm since 1996 (his last tweet was in 2010).

The strategy stands in sharp contrast to the loud voices and strong personalities that dominate venture capital’s online conversation. The browsers in business sections of airport bookstores won’t see many books on venture capital or thought leadership from NEA partners.

These days, the most public figure from NEA is Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration who has become a leading voice on the national response to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

What NEA does have are results. Sandell’s portfolio alone includes Salesforce.com, Tableau Software, WebEx and Workday.

In early January, Visa acquired another NEA portfolio company, Plaid, for over $5 billion.

In addition to the new capital, NEA has promoted Liza Landsman to general partner. Landsman joined the firm in 2018 after working as the president of the NEA portfolio company Jet.com (another multi-billion-dollar exit for the firm).