Applications for TC Pitch Night: Mobility 2020 are now open

Founders: it’s time to get moving. On May 13, the night before TC Sessions: Mobility 2020, TechCrunch is hosting a private Pitch Night for mobility-focused startups. We’re looking to feature 10 early stage mobility startups that are breaking barriers in the industry.

TechCrunch is always on the hunt for the most disruptive tech in the industry and this time our spotlight is shining on mobility.

The line up for TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 is lit. We’ve got the major players from Boris Sofman of Waymo and Nancy Sun of Ike to Trucks VC’s Reilly Brennan, Shin-pei Tsay, director of policy for cities and Transportation at Uber and Jody Kelman, who heads the self-driving platform at Lyft’s Level 5 program.

Now we want to select the early stage startups, the underdogs, to pitch with TechCrunch. We’re on the look out for startups that have a relevant impact on mobility, including micromobility, large scale fleet management software, flying cars, autonomous vehicle technology, sensors, mapping and battery tech.

How does it work?

Apply here with a demo video of your hardware or software working. TechCrunch editorial will read every application and select the top 10 companies to feature at Pitch Night on May 13 and provide complimentary tickets to the Mobility 2020 main event. Companies will be pitching in front of VCs, TC editors, industry leaders from across the states and a panel of expert judges.

The judges will then select the top five, yes FIVE companies, to pitch on the main stage at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 in front of more than a thousand attendees and the industries top experts and innovators. Deadline to apply is April 8. Selections will occur on a rolling basis so get your application in ASAP.

The top ten selected companies will receive two complimentary main event tickets, an hour training with the Startup Battlefield Editor and a chance to participate in CrunchMatch: TC’s Meeting Matching Program. So, what are you waiting for? Get a move on and apply today.