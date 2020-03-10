Mike Hudack, former CTO of Deliveroo and now an ex-VC, has joined Monzo as Chief Product Officer

Mike Hudack, the former CTO of Deliveroo and most recently a founding partner at London venture capital firm Blossom Capital, has quietly joined Monzo as the challenger bank’s new Chief Product Officer.

TechCrunch understands that Hudack had previously been advising Monzo on a part-time basis for the past 11 months, while simultaneously working part-time at Blossom. He has now quit the VC firm, founded by Ophelia Brown, to take up the full-time CPO position and become part of the fast-growing bank’s leadership team.

(Noteworthy, Blossom has now lost two founding members of its investment team since launching two years ago. Like Hudack, former Uber China executive Candice Lo was previously listed on the Blossom Capital website as a co-founder and partner, but left in February 2019).

Prior to Blossom Capital, Hudack spent almost two and a half years at Deliveroo — joining in September 2016 — as the takeout marketplace and delivery company’s CTO (and CPO) where he was responsible for product, engineering, design and growth, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, the experienced operator worked at Facebook for close to four and a half years, both in London and Menlo Park. His most recent role at the social networking behemoth was Director of Product Management, quitting in May 2016.

Along with a brief stint as a VC, Hudack has also done a startup of his own. He was co-founder and CEO of Blip.tv, the New York-based media platform acquired by the Walt Disney Company.

Meanwhile, in separate news, TechCrunch has learned that Monzo is gearing up to launch its business banking product more widely, which could happen as early as next week. Plans are still subject to change — as Monzo is wont to do — but according to sources the new offering will consist of a free and paid version. The latter is likely to provide additional features such as accounting software integrations, multi-user accounts, and possibly in-app invoicing.