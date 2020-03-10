Dear Sophie: Should I marry, or immigrate based on my accomplishments?

“Dear Sophie” is an advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”

“Dear Sophie” columns are accessible for Extra Crunch subscribers; use promo code ALCORN to purchase a one or two-year subscription for 50% off.

Dear Sophie:

I work at a startup and my company is sponsoring me for an EB-2 NIW green card because they didn’t want to deal with PERM. I have some unique skills and am helping create a new technology that will support Americans and create jobs.

We just got hit with a massive Request for Evidence. I’m supposed to marry my American fiancé next month, but I really wanted to immigrate based on my own accomplishments. What should I do?

Marrying in the Marina

Dear Marrying,

I get it. We can strive so hard to achieve everything based on our merit and accomplishments, but for tech professionals who are used to success, it can be frustrating when we’re forced to depend on our employer or our beloved for our future. The startup ecosystem rewards fierce independence, and it can feel uncomfortable to ask others for support.