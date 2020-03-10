“As we all adapt to the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, we know that we have an important role to play in keeping our employees and residents safe and healthy, and in supporting the local businesses that are our neighbors,” wrote Amazon’s real estate chief John Schoettler, in a morning announcement. “This is a difficult time in our city, and we will continue to try to work with our community to get through it together,” he said.

Amazon is now one of several tech companies helping to financially support individuals impacted by the outbreak. Uber, Salesforce, Cisco, MicrosoftLyftSquare, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Apple, have all made commitments to pay hourly and other contingent workers impacted by reduced staffing requirements. Google also provided $25 million in donated ad credit to WHO and government agencies. And, to make up for its cancellation of Google I/O, it pledged $1 million to local Mountain View organizations to support small businesses and increase STEM and computer science opportunities in Mountain View schools.

In addition, Microsoft, Amazon and other Seattle-area companies are partnering with nonprofits and governments to launch a relief fund in response to the outbreak. Amazon and Microsoft committed $1 million apiece to this fund. Microsoft said it would also match employee donations to causes aiding in response to COVID-19.