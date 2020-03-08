John Oliver slams Disney’s Hotstar for censoring his show

John Oliver slammed Disney-owned Hotstar on Sunday for censoring his show, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, in India saying the local streaming service has edited at least three episodes in recent months.

A recent episode of “Last Week Tonight”, in which Oliver criticised the Indian government’s recent policies and its leader, Narendra Modi, never aired on Hotstar, which is the exclusive syndicating partner for most HBO content in India. [The same episode is available unedited on YouTube in India.]

Oliver also referenced an episode of the show from late last year where he had mocked Disney, a segment he said was cleverly edited before streaming in India. And then, another instance in a segment focused on China’s one-child policy in which he again joked that Donald Duck’s penis. That was also edited before going up for streaming in India, Oliver said.

“They cut out a joke about Mickey Mouse being a cocaine addict. Why would they do that? It’s hard to say. But it might be because Hotstar is owned by Disney and they seem extra sensitive to Disney references,” said Oliver.

It has come to John Oliver's notice that Hotstar is censoring his show in India. pic.twitter.com/HqwfjMfxzX — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) March 9, 2020

(As part of its deal with Fox last year, Disney owns Star India, and all its properties, including Hotstar.)

Oliver ended the segment with this advice to Hotstar: “If you think that you have to remove anything that reflects poorly on Disney from this show, I have some bad news for you, my friends. I am fucking Zazu right here. Everything that comes out of this beak is a ‘Disney Fact’,” he said.

“If I say that Cogsworth collects Nazi memorabilia, guess what? That’s canon, baby. That’s a ‘Disney fucking Fact’ right there. And for the foreseeable future, Hotstar, you can look forward to learning a lot more of them on this show because we’re going to be sliding them into our stories like Chip and Dale slid into Richard Gere. That’s right — ‘Disney Fact,’ motherfuckers.”

You can bet your money that this episode will not air unedited on Hotstar tomorrow. And that is just the kind of promotion Disney must be looking for in India right now. Disney+ launches in India, through Hotstar, later this month.

We have reached out to Disney and Hotstar in India — but don’t think they will respond. They never do on such matters.