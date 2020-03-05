We’re excited to announce a new community perk in partnership with Crunchbase. Starting today, annual and two-year members of Extra Crunch that are new to Crunchbase can get 20% off a Crunchbase Pro subscription.

Crunchbase is the leading provider of private-company prospecting and research solutions. More than 55 million users — including salespeople, entrepreneurs, investors and market researchers — use Crunchbase to prospect for new business opportunities. Companies all over the world rely on Crunchbase to power their applications, making over 3 billion calls to its API each year.

Crunchbase Pro can help you find companies or investors, research your market and track prospects with trusted public and private company data. With features like advanced search, personalized alerts, custom lists and CSV exports, Crunchbase Pro is great for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, market researchers and investors who want to access company, investor and funding data.

Extra Crunch is a membership program from TechCrunch that features investor surveys, IPO analysis, how-tos and interviews on growth, fundraising, and HR, an experience on TechCrunch.com that’s free of banner ads, discounts on TechCrunch events and access to several Partner Perks like the one mentioned in this article. Our goal is to democratize information for startups, and we’d love to have you join our community.

You can sign up for Extra Crunch here.

New annual and two-year Extra Crunch members who are also new to Crunchbase will receive details on how to claim the perk in the welcome email after signing up for Extra Crunch. If you are already an annual or two-year Extra Crunch member, you will receive an email with the offer at some point over the next 24 hours.

If you are currently a monthly Extra Crunch subscriber and want to upgrade to annual in order to claim this deal, head over to the “my account” section on TechCrunch.com and click the “upgrade” button (make sure you are logged in first). Once you’ve upgraded, please reach out to our customer service team (extracrunch@techcrunch.com) and they can provide the Crunchbase discount code.

This is one of nearly a dozen community perks we’ve launched for Extra Crunch annual and two-year members. Other community perks include a 20% discount on TechCrunch events, an opportunity to claim $1,000 in AWS credits, discounts on DocSend and more. For a full list of perks from partners, head here.

If there are other community perks you want to see us add, please let us know by emailing travis@techcrunch.com.

Sign up for an annual Extra Crunch membership today to claim this community perk. You can purchase an annual Extra Crunch membership here.

Disclosure:

This offer is provided as a partnership between TechCrunch and Crunchbase, but it is not an endorsement from the TechCrunch editorial team. TechCrunch’s business operations remain separate to ensure editorial integrity.